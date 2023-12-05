Kevin Sinfield fights back tears in tribute to Doddie Weir during MND challenge

Kevin Sinfield struggles to hold back the tears as he pays an emotional tribute to rugby player Doddie Weir at the end of day four of a gruelling week of challenges.

The rugby league star is raising money to support those affected by motor neurone disease (MND) and it running an ultra-marathon every day for seven days in seven cities in December.

Sinfield set off on a 27-mile run to Edinburgh from Queensferry on Monday (4 December) and said the race in the Scottish capital is a tribute to former rugby star Weir, who died from MND last year.