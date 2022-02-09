Animal charity call for Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted over cat-kicking video

A spokesperson for the animal charity Blue Cross has called for Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted for animal cruelty over a video that shows him kicking and slapping his cat.

Becky Thwaites appeared on BBC News to discuss the incident and said that while it was pleasing to see the West Ham footballer apologise, the charity disagreed with his suggestion that his pets are "loved and cherished".

"Whilst an apology is welcome, ultimately we want to see a prosecution for a horrific case of animal cruelty," Thwaites said.

