Health minister Edward Agar has urged the police to look into an incident involving Kurt Zouma after videos of him kicking and slapping his cat appeared on social media.

The Tory MP was asked what "punishment" the West Ham footballer should face and while he refused to comment on a specific incident, Mr Agar suggested the authorities should investigate any suspected case of animal cruelty.

"There is no place for abhorrent violence against animals in this country," he told LBC.

