First look as Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari debut in Bahrain F1 testing
Take a first look at Lewis Hamilton making his Ferrari debut at the official pre-season Formula One test in Bahrain.
Today (26 February) was the first time Hamilton was properly unleashed on the track following his big move from Mercedes.
Hamilton described his first month as a Ferrari driver as “magic” as he also revealed his first laps in a Ferrari in January felt “nothing like” his previous cars at Mercedes and McLaren.
The three-day test in Bahrain is crucial for assessing the performance of the 2025 F1 cars and predicting the season’s competitive landscape.
