Sir Lewis Hamilton has criticised the Hungarian government’s recent anti-LGBTQ+ law ahead of the Hungarian F1.

Hungary recently banned gay people from featuring in school educational materials and TV shows for under-18s.

Ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix in Budapest, Sir Hamilton shared a message in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The seven-time world champion said: “It is unacceptable, cowardly and misguiding for those in power [to] suggest such a law.

“I urge the people of Hungary to vote in the upcoming referendum to protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, they need our support more than ever."