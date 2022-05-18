Jurgen Klopp hailed his “Ferraris in the garage” after much-changed Liverpool took the Premier League title race to the final day of the season by coming from behind to beat Southampton 2-1.

The Reds boss opted to make nine changes following Saturday’s gruelling FA Cup final win over Chelsea and was without a host of star names, including Sadio Mane and injured duo Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

But his side managed to get the job done, ensuring they have a chance of leapfrogging rivals Manchester City on the final day.

