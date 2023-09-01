Sarina Wiegman dedicated her Uefa Women’s Coach of the Year award to the Spanish national team amid the ongoing Luis Rubiales kiss controversy.

The Lionesses manager won the award after guiding England to the World Cup final and said the victorious Spain players “deserve to be listened to”.

“We all know the issues around the Spanish team,” Wiegman said.

“It really hurts me, as a coach, as a mother of two daughters, as a wife and as a human being.

“I would like to dedicate this award to the Spanish team, the team that played at the World Cup such great football that everyone enjoyed... this team deserves to be celebrated.”