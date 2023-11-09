Ten Hag calls out referee’s ‘harsh’ decision to red card Rashford

Erik ten Hag called out a referee for a “harsh” red card given against Marcus Rashford in a chaotic late loss at Copenhagen on Wednesday (8 October).

The Group A encounter has damaged Manchester United’s chances of reaching the Champions League knockout phase with a crushing 4-3 defeat.

Rashford was sent off after a VAR review for catching Elias Jelert, with Mohamed Elyounoussi quickly scoring before Diogo Goncalves levelled from the spot.

“We are winning the game and I think the red card changes everything,” ten Hag told a press conference afterwards.