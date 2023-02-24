Manchester United can beat anyone after taking Barcelona scalp, Erik ten Hag says

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says his side’s thrilling comeback victory over Barcelona in the Europa League shows they can beat anyone.

The Premier League side looked to be heading out of Europe to Spanish opposition again when Robert Lewandowski’s first-half penalty put Barca 3-2 up on aggregate and in control at Old Trafford.

But a fine revival saw Fred equalise after only 82 seconds of the second half before half-time substitute Antony sent home fans wild with a 73rd-minute strike to seal a 2-1 win on the night and a 4-3 victory on aggregate.

