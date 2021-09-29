Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has announced his retirement from boxing to focus on his political career.

The 42-year-old is a senator in his native Philippines and is running for president in the country’s elections in 2022.

Mr.Pacquiao said in a video posted on social media that retiring is the hardest decision he has made in his life and said “I just heard the final bell”.

The Filipino fighter is one of the greatest boxers of all time, having won 12 different titles across eight weight divisions, and is the only boxer to hold world championships across four decades.