Neil Warnock admits he’s ‘tired of travel’ on arrival at Aberdeen

Neil Warnock has admitted he is “tired of all the travelling” to Scotland after being named Aberdeen’s new manager.

The veteran manager, 75, has replaced Barry Robson, who was sacked last week with the club eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

Speaking in an interview after the announcement, Warnock joked he was tired of making trips to the city, located in northeast Scotland.

“I’ve got to say, I’m quite tired of all the travelling,” he said with a laugh.

“But it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Warnock also told reporters how his wife reacted to his decision to take the job.