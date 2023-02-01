Tom Brady has announced he’s retiring from the NFL “for good”.

Regarded by many as the greatest quarterback in the history of the sport, Brady won a record seven Super Bowl titles - six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He initially announced his retirement in February last year but reversed his decision to play one final season.

“I’m retiring... for good,” Brady said in an emotional video released on Wednesday.

“Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream, I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

