Former Team GB swimmer Ben Proud reveals ‘the only reason’ he joined Enhanced Games

Former Team GB Olympic swimmer Ben Proud has explained his decision to join the controversial Enhanced Games.

Proud becomes the first British athlete to join the Enhanced Games, a multi-sport event allowing athletes to use performance-enhancing substances without being subject to drug tests, set to take place in Las Vegas in May 2026.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Olympian, who claimed he felt he had “realistically done all he can” in clean sport, said his decision was motivated by the health support systems put in place, adding he felt he was in “the safest hands of his career.”

In a statement, Aquatics GB said they were “immensely disappointed” in the announcement.