Team GB star Lucy Renshall reflects on ‘cruel’ judo after defeat at Paris Olympics

Lucy Renshall described Judo as a “cruel sport” after suffering defeat to Lubjana Piovesana at the Paris Olympics.
The Team GB athlete was eliminated in the women’s Judo - 63kg event in the second round.
Her opponent Piovesana, who was a GB athlete until 2021 but now represents Austria, secured a 1-0 win in golden score.
“Judo is such a cruel sport,” Renshall admitted through tears in an interview with BBC Sport.
“The last 12 weeks have probably been the best 12 weeks of training I’ve ever done... I felt I had more to give.”
