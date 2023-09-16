Peter Crouch slips on live TV in crossbar challenge ahead of Wolves vs Liverpool

Peter Crouch slipped over on live TV as he took part in a crossbar challenge ahead of Wolves vs Liverpool on Saturday, 16 September at the Molineux.

The former England international competed against Joe Cole, losing his footing after stepping up to the ball.

"You know what, this is why they make me do these things. I'm going to be a meme forever now," Crouch joked after he picked himself up following the tumble as presenter Lyndsey Hipgrave burst out laughing.