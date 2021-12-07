Benitez praises Everton 'character' after comeback win against Arsenal

Everton manager Rafael Benitez praised his team’s “character” after a late goal from Demarai Gray saw the Toffees beat Arsenal 2-1 on Monday night (6 December) at Goodison.

Benitez said after the match: “I think we saw character in the first games (of the season) and today it was even better, in terms of two goals disallowed and the reaction of the team, the fans behind the team.”

Everton has jumped from 16th to 12th place with the win in the Premier League, with Arsenal rooted in 7th after a poor run.