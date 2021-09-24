One of six rookies on the Team USA Ryder Cup roster this year, 28-year-old Daniel Berger joked that there hasn’t been any “hazing” of the younger players by some of the older pros.

Berger referenced the likes of Spieth and Koepka as to who the debutants would be longer towards in those more difficult moments for advice on the course at Whistling Straits.

The US are heavily favourites for the tournament and are looking to win the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2016 now they’re back on home soil.