England head coach Steve Borthwick said his side must endure some “pain” in order to grow, following a gut-wrenching Six Nations loss to Scotland at Twickenham.

Duhan van der Merwe inspired the Scots to a dramatic victory which saw them retain the Calcutta Cup with a 29-23 bonus-point win.

“We’ll have a good look at it and I think this is part of the growth of the team, you have to go through some pain,” Borthwick said.

“I can see some aspects we’re working upon and I can see some things we need to improve upon.”

