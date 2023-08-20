Inside Stadium Australia as the Lionesses take on Spain in the World Cup final

Stadium Australia has been transformed overnight as England take on Spain in the Women’s World Cup final.

The 83,500-capacity ground, which is usually home to the Australian men’s team, has been decorated with ‘The Final’ banners and motivational quotes.

This is the Lionesses’ first time reaching a World Cup final, after they most recently knocked Australia out at the semi-finals while playing in their own country.

Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo all scored goals during the game.