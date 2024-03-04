Sting ended his iconic pro wrestling career on Sunday night (3 March), partnering with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks and retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships in his final match.

The 64-year-old confirmed his retirement last year and worked for the last time at AEW Revolution, bringing the curtain down on a legendary career that began almost 40 years ago, back in 1985.

After the pay-per-view went off the air, Sting took the acclaim of the crowd and fellow wrestlers, who gave him a standing ovation.