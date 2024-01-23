Travis Kelce reacts to brother Jason’s shirtless antics during NFL playoffs

Travis Kelce has reacted to his brother Jason’s shirtless antics at Sunday’s NFL playoff game.

The Philadelphia Eagles star center, who told his teammates last week that he is retiring, cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs from the stands as they went on to beat the Buffalo Bills.

He took off his shirt and jumped out of a suite window to celebrate with other fans after Travis scored his first touchdown of the game.

“My brother was shirtless? No, that doesn’t surprise me one bit,” Travis went on to say after the game.

“I love that guy. And every time we’re not on the field together, we’re always rooting for each other.”