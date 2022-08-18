Emma Raducanu says beating Serena Williams 'wasn't easy'

Emma Raducanu said beating her idol Serena Williams "wasn't easy" in what was likely the pair's first and last meeting at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Wednesday, 17 August.

The current US Open title holder overpowered the 23-time Grand Slam Champion, 40, amid her consistency struggles.

Ms Raducanu, 19, broke Ms Williams serve twice in the opening set before claiming her 12th win of the season.

"‘It wasn’t easy, you’re kind of on edge the whole time," Ms Raducanu said.

"She’s going to come back and you have to be really focused."

