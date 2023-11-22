Travis Kelce read out some of his old tweets with his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast this week.

The NFL star made light of his “nonsense” posts, saying he used Twitter - now known as X - “as a diary” from 2009 to 2011.

A number of Kelce’s tweets have resurfaced and gone viral since his relationship with Taylor Swift hit the headlines.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also admitted that he has “been trying to get all those tweets deleted” since he started playing professional football in 2013.

He also picked out a tweet about his teacher as the “funniest one” he has seen so far.