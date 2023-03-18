UFC 286 kicked off in chaotic fashion when the lights at the O2 Arena in London went dark.

The lights went off minutes before Muhammad Mokaev’s fight with Jafel Filho began.

The London crowd embraced the technical glitch, singing 'ole, ole, ole' and shining the lights from their phones.

Arena lights were fixed after a couple of minutes and the fight between the Dagestan-born Briton Mokaev and Brazil's Jafel Filho commenced.

Mokaev is a rising star in the flyweight division of UFC and went on to win the bout in a third-round submission.

