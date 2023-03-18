Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:18
UFC 286: Lights go out at O2 Arena as fight about to begin
UFC 286 kicked off in chaotic fashion when the lights at the O2 Arena in London went dark.
The lights went off minutes before Muhammad Mokaev’s fight with Jafel Filho began.
The London crowd embraced the technical glitch, singing 'ole, ole, ole' and shining the lights from their phones.
Arena lights were fixed after a couple of minutes and the fight between the Dagestan-born Briton Mokaev and Brazil's Jafel Filho commenced.
Mokaev is a rising star in the flyweight division of UFC and went on to win the bout in a third-round submission.
Click here to sign up to our newsletter.
Up next
09:13
Irish rock band Touts launch new series of Music Box sessions
02:21
Oscars 2023: Highlights from this year’s awards
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
01:48
Oscars 2023: The stand out looks from the red carpet
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
40:32
Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм
00:33
Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer
07:16
‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground
06:57
Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season?
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
09:13
Irish rock band Touts launch new series of Music Box sessions
02:09
Music Box returns for a brand new series on Independent TV
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:42
Peter Murrell resigns as SNP chief executive with immediate effect
00:42
Bystander apprehends armed suspect fleeing police in Manhattan
02:11
Weekend travel plans disrupted as train strikes continue
02:04
Motorists watch films on mobile phones while driving on motorways
00:29
Cyclone Freddy: Fast-flowing mudflow tears through Malawi village
02:21
Ocean treaty: What is the historic UN agreement?
00:33
Arizona desert covered in snow as storm brings plummeting temperatures
00:56
The everyday products that could be ‘endangered’ due to climate change
00:51
Hozier performs surprise concert at New York City pub
00:25
Niall Horan performs at White House for St Patrick’s Day
01:22
Gethin Jones emotional after raising more than £1m for Comic Relief
00:39
Tony Robinson reprises Blackadder role to read Comic Relief story
01:01
William and Kate enjoy glass of Guinness at St Patrick’s Day Parade
01:52
Rolls-Royce to develop nuclear reactor to power future Moon base
01:24
Chris Brown holds Love Island star by throat during lap dance at gig
00:16
St Patrick’s Day: Irish man has hilarious reaction in resurfaced clip
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08