Leon Edwards KOs Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title at UFC 278

Leon Edwards has won the UFC welterweight title after sensationally knocking out previous belt holder Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in Utah on Saturday, 20 August.

Edwards was down on points entering the fifth round, before landing a devastating left kick to Usman’s head, causing referee Herb Dean to put a stop to the fight.

The 30-year-old is only the second British fighter to win a belt in the UFC, alongside Michael Bisping.

UFC President Dana White said after the fight that he wanted Edwards and Usman to fight a third time, possibly at Wembley Stadium.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.