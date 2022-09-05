Mark Zuckerberg spars with UFC fighter Khai Wu

Mark Zuckerberg sparred with MMA fighter Khai Wu ahead of the fighter's UFC debut.

The Facebook founder shared a video on Instagram of him and Mr Wu in combat before the latter's appearance in Urijah Faber's A1 Combat 5 versus Joshua Dillon.

Mr Zuckerberg recently detailed his love for the sport on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, describing how he became interested during the Covid pandemic.

"From the very first session that I did... I was like, 'Where has this been my whole life?'" Mr Zuckerberg said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.