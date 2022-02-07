Hi-tech sleeping pods have been made available for journalists working at the Winter Olympics media centre in Beijing.

The "Sleep Rest Cabins" are just one of a number of innovations to be unveiled at the Games.

Anyone can access the pods - for up to one hour at a time - by scanning a QR code on their phone.

The beds inside are the same as those that athletes sleep in while they stay in the Olympic Village and can be adjusted to give massages.

