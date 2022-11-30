Mark Drakeford requested that Wales be given “a day” to get over their World Cup 2022 defeat to England before supporting their neighbours in the knockout stages.

The Dragons’ World Cup dreams were crushed after they lost 3-0 to England on Tuesday, 29 November, bringing an end to their first tournament since 1958.

“We ought to allow ourselves a day to get over our disappointment,” the First Minister told the Welsh Affairs Committee.

