A Wrexham AFC fan has recalled how Ryan Reynolds invited him to the set of Deadpool 3 after meeting him at The Racecourse on Saturday (22 April) when the Welsh side won promotion to the Football League.

Jay Fear, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January, said his dying wish was to watch Wrexham play and meet the Hollywood star.

The 45-year-old told Reynolds of his hope to be able to see the next instalment of the Marvel film, which comes out in 2024, when the actor asked if he’d like to come to set.

