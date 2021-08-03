American gymnast Simone Biles has returned to the Olympic 2020 Tokyo Games with a stunning women's beam final after having withdrawn from four other finals to protect her mental health.

The four-time Olympic champion clinched a bronze medal after putting on a strong performance in today's balance beam final - the apparatus she won a bronze medal on during the Rio 2016 Games.

After a successful landing, the crowd erupted in cheers.

Biles hasn't competed since last Wednesday, where she withdrew from the women's team final after just one rotation.

She cited mental health concerns and a phenomenon called the "twisties".