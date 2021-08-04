Olympic diving champion and knitting enthusiast Tom Daley has created a pouch to keep his gold medal safe.

The 27-year-old claimed his first Olympic gold, alongside diving partner Matty Lee, in the men's synchronised 10-metre platform event.

Daley's "obsession" with knitting came in handy for one of his most recent projects - a tiny pouch.

The father-of-ones newest creation sports a Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other, to signify the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"I made a little cosy for my medal to stop it from getting scratched," he laughed while tucking his gold medal and lanyard in.