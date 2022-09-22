Judge in Alex Jones’s Sandy Hook defamation trial jokes about ‘calling in sick’

Judge Barbara Bellis joked that she will be "calling in sick" before far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones takes the stand in court for his Sandy Hook defamation trial.

This footage shows the interaction between the justice and Mr Jones's attorney, Norm Pattis.

As Pattis told Judge Bellis that theInfoWarshost would take the stand on Thursday (22 September), she quickly remarked that she'll be calling in sick to avoid it.

Mr Jones has disrespected Judge Bellis, both on his show and outside the courthouse, since the begging of the trial.

