Moment missing dog found 350 miles away from home reunited with owner

A missing dog found 350 miles away from home has been reunited with its owner.

Bianca Joseph, from Humble, Texas, and Boe were separated for over a year, when the pooch was spotted in the city of Edinburg, and his chip tracked him back to her.

It's thought he got lost when a friend was looking after him.

Boe wagged his tail and licked Ms Joseph's face as he suddenly recognised her during their reunion.

"You ready to go home?", she asked her furry friend as they shared their first cuddle.