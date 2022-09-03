Retired NYPD officer given 10-year jail sentence for role in Capitol riot

A retired NYPD officer was handed a 10-year prison sentence for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Thomas Webster was issued the longest prison sentence so far among the 250 defendants trialled for their involvement in the attack in January of 2021.

Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, was jailed for attacking police with a metal flagpole during riot, the Associated Press reported.

A jury rejected the 56-year-old’s claim that he had been defending himself when he tackled an officer.

