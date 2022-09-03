Independent TV
Showing now | US News
00:30
Retired NYPD officer given 10-year jail sentence for role in Capitol riot
A retired NYPD officer was handed a 10-year prison sentence for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.
Thomas Webster was issued the longest prison sentence so far among the 250 defendants trialled for their involvement in the attack in January of 2021.
Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, was jailed for attacking police with a metal flagpole during riot, the Associated Press reported.
A jury rejected the 56-year-old’s claim that he had been defending himself when he tackled an officer.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Up next
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
23:54
Love Island’s Amber Gill discusses finding holiday romance, coming out, and life after the villa
02:57
BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull’s best moments after host dies aged 66
01:36
Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91
00:30
Retired NYPD officer given 10-year jail sentence for role in Capitol riot
00:58
Nord Stream 1: Russia indefinitely suspends Gazprom pipeline flow to Europe
01:41
Cressida Dick ‘felt intimidated’ into quitting as Met Police chief
00:44
Cost-of-living support needed into 2023 to ‘send clear message’ to Putin, says Nadhim Zahawi
01:00
Atlanta police officers swim after fleeing suspect and detain him in lake
01:59
Staff bid farewell to Bristol Zoo as it prepares to close site after 186 years
00:20
Boris Johnson ‘most successful prime minister in a generation’, says Nadine Dorries
00:26
Bodycam footage captures moments before LA police shoot unarmed man
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
01:11
Serena Williams waves emotional goodbye to tennis after US Open defeat
06:54
WWE Castle: Drew McIntyre discusses whirlwind career ahead of historic UK PPV
00:32
Klopp jokes he gave Nunez ‘a slap' so he 'doesn’t forget’ red card against Crystal Palace
00:59
F1: Oscar Piastri confirms he will replace Daniel Ricciardo as new McLaren driver
00:26
Californian fields ravaged by raging wildfire near interstate
00:42
Plumes of smoke fill Californian sky as wildfire burns
00:24
Swirling flames engulf Oregon forest as lightning-sparked wildfire rages
00:26
Giant hailstones ‘the size of peaches’ batter Catalonia town
00:54
Blaze tears through Northern Ireland field made famous by Rihanna
00:30
Helicopter airlifts stranded boy to safety from raging Pakistan floodwater
00:27
Moment sewage pours into sea in Sussex forcing beach to close for swimming
01:24
Droughts across Europe drain water levels revealing pieces of history
01:18
Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola
01:01
Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton
00:47
Liverpool v Bournemouth: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘perfect afternoon’ after 9-0 victory
01:21
Man United v Southampton: Everything you need to know ahead of the match
01:22
Man United's Erik ten Hag reacts to 1-0 win against Southampton
01:47
'We were not good enough': Jurgen Klopp disappointed after Liverpool loss to Man United
02:16
Premier League: Man United's Erik ten Hag 'really happy' with victory over Liverpool
01:23
Manchester United fans protest Glazer family ownership before Liverpool game
00:22
Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’
01:33
Arcade Fire: Feist leaves tour citing sexual misconduct allegations against Win Butler
00:52
Naked Attraction’s Anna Richardson taken aback by ‘biggest penis ever’
00:22
BTS post clip of Jung Kook sparring to celebrate his 25th birthday
10:18
House of the Dragon | Binge or Bin
03:33
The Resort is 'not that funny or thrilling' and 'a lot of exposition'
02:54
Better Call Saul 'feels more mature than Breaking Bad ever did'
10:33
Better Call Saul and The Resort | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
00:50
Love Island’s Amber Gill says coming out shouldn’t be a ‘big deal’
00:38
Amber Gill says she faced ‘insane pressure’ after leaving Love Island
23:54
Love Island’s Amber Gill discusses finding holiday romance, coming out, and life after the villa
49:30
Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi
01:31
G7 pledges to cap price of Russian oil
00:28
Samsung advertisement pokes fun at Apple iPhone users
00:28
Adorable baby elephant creates sprinkler with trunk to cool down on hot Arizona day
01:07
96-year-old pensioner refuses to give up work at pet shop
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21