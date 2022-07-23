Joe Biden says he's 'feeling better than he sounds' after testing positive for Covid

Joe Biden joked “I feel much better than I sound” as he attended a virtual meeting shortly after announcing he’d tested positive for Covid.

Despite sounding hoarse and letting out the occasional cough, White House officials say the president has been working his usual eight-hour days.

As he discussed petrol prices, his voice sounded noticeably lower than usual, and even flashed a thumbs up when reporters asked how he was feeling.

“He’s still doing the job of the president,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “That does not end.”

