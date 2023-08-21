Mudflows rushed down a hillside as Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Southern California.

Footage shows the muddy torrents sweeping away rocks between State Route 2 and Sheep Creek on 20 August.

Drivers were advised to stay off SR-2 also known as the Angeles Crest Highway, in the Angeles National Forest as any trace of the road was no longer visible.

Millions of Americans were under flood and high-wind warnings as the storm moved north, unleashing heavy rains from the California-Mexico border to Las Vegas and beyond.