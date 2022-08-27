Rocket to carry ashes of 'Star Trek' star Nichelle Nichols into deep space

Star Trek'sNichelle Nichols, who appeared on the original TV show in the 1960s, and later the films, is set to have a portion of her ashes flown into deep space in an extra special memorial.

More than 200 capsules carrying the remains of space enthusiasts will join her on the voyage around the sun in a Vulcan Centaur rocket by United Launch Alliance.

A date has not been set.

Outside of acting, Nichols helped recruit some of the first female and minority astronauts during the height of the civil rights movement.

