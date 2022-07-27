Los Angeles’ Sixth Street Bridge was closed indefinitely to the public on Tuesday, 26 July due to “illegal activity,” before reopening a day later, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has announced.

The bridge, also known as the Sixth Street Viaduct, links downtown LA to Boyle Heights.

It opened to the public on 10 July after six years of construction, and cost almost $600million.

“Enforcement actions will result in citations being issued to Street Racing violators as well as spectators contributing to the street take overs,” LAPD said.

