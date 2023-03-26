Donald Trump has been accused of ‘provoking riots’ during his rally in Waca, Texas yesterday (25 March), after he showed clips of those involved in the January 6 riots, and played ‘Justice For All’.

The messaging was especially poignant as Waca is the location of the deadly 1993 siege , and there’s concern about its right-wing connections.

After the song, which was performed by those imprisoned for their involvement in the Capitol riots, a recording of Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance was played out.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.