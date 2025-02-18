The Wanted 2.0’s Max George has been forced to cancel a homecoming show in Manchester after undergoing a second heart operation.

George, 36, was scheduled to perform alongside his bandmate Siva Kaneswaran at Manchester Cathedral on 27 February, but took to Instagram today (18 February) to announce the show will be postponed ‘due to health issues’.

“My second heart op has just set me back a bit with my recovery,” he told fans in a video. “I’m just not going to be well enough in time.”

The Manchester-born singer was originally admitted to hospital in December, where he was diagnosed with a blockage in his heart which caused it to beat abnormally, leading doctors to fit a pacemaker.