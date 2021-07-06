Tennis legend John McEnroe has been slammed by fans for suggesting "it got a bit too much" for Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon.

The 18-year-old Brit was forced to retire during Monday's match with Ajla Tomljanovic after having difficulty breathing.

Speaking after her withdrawal, McEnroe suggested Raducanu struggled to handle the pressure and got "emotional", leading to many criticising him on social media.

"Is there anything more annoying than a man telling a woman she's not hurt she's just emotional? No, no there isn't. Please ask him to stop," one wrote, while others described McEnroe's analysis as inappropriate.