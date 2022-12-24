Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

LadBaby celebrates surpassing the Beatles to claim fifth straight Christmas Number 1 with Food Aid song

Kate Gill
Saturday 24 December 2022 09:34
Comments
LadBaby surpasses the Beatles to claim fifth straight Christmas Number 1 with Food Aid song

LadBaby has claimed their fifth Christmas number one with their reimagining of Band Aid's "Do They Know it's Christmas".

It's the fifth consecutive year that married duo Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have claimed the top spot, beating a record held by The Beetles.

The social media stars collaborated with MoneySavingExpert's Martin Lewis and a host of celebrity lookalikes on the track titled "Food Aid".

Proceeds will go to food bank charities The Trussell Trust and the Band Aid Trust.

In the run-up to Christmas, the track sold more than 65,000 units to become the fastest-selling single of 2022 to date.

Recommended

Sign up for our newsletters.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in