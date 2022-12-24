Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

LadBaby has claimed their fifth Christmas number one with their reimagining of Band Aid's "Do They Know it's Christmas".

It's the fifth consecutive year that married duo Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have claimed the top spot, beating a record held by The Beetles.

The social media stars collaborated with MoneySavingExpert's Martin Lewis and a host of celebrity lookalikes on the track titled "Food Aid".

Proceeds will go to food bank charities The Trussell Trust and the Band Aid Trust.

In the run-up to Christmas, the track sold more than 65,000 units to become the fastest-selling single of 2022 to date.

Sign up for our newsletters.