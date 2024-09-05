Meet the indigenous Amazon tribe fighting deforestation in the world’s largest tropical rainforest which continues to be impacted by illegal logging and mining.

The Nukini tribe, who live in one of the most remote areas of the rainforest, have faced devastating hardships at the hands of the mining industry, almost wiping them out through deforestation and direct violence.

They work with the Caring Family Foundation (TCFF) who help to plant trees and ensure food security and income whilst restoring the Amazon.

The foundation’s annual campaign for the Amazon will provide funding for 14 community seedling nurseries across five different regions, enabling families to increase their income over three years.