Extinction Rebellion protesters glued themselves to the tarmac at Oxford Circus on day two of their London demonstrations.

Activists gathered across the capital in the wake of a stark report on climate change released by the UN earlier this month.

More than 40 women blocked the junction at Oxford Circus by gluing their bodies to both the road and a giant table and chairs as part of the "come to the table" protest.

At least 10,000 people have gathered at demonstrations across London in the past 48 hours, while 118 arrests relating to the protests have been made.