Incredible footage shows a plane dropping thousands of small fish to restock lakes in the US state of Utah. The fish can be seen shooting out of the plane’s belly in a jet of water.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said 200 hard-to-reach lakes were restocked through aerial fish stocking, a method in use since the 1950s. The plane hold gallons of water and can drop 35,000 fish in a single flight.

“The fish are between 1-3 inches long, so they flutter down slowly to the water,” the service said on Facebook, adding that “survival of aerial-stocked fish is incredibly high.”