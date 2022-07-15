How to keep your pets cool in a heatwave

With the country set to see record high temperatures, the UK’s furry friends could also suffer in the heat.

Dogs, for example, don’t sweat, so if their body temperature begins to rise it can be difficult for them to cool down.

Paddling pools can be an effective and fun way to keep man’s best friend safe in the sun.Here are some other useful tips and tricks to help prevent your pet from getting heatstroke.

