Blocks of molten lava as large as buildings were carried down the Cumbre Vieja volcano this weekend as a series of tremors shook La Palma.

Spectacular drone footage captures the blocks descending down the mountainside, floating in lava that continues to shoot from one of the volcano's collapsed cones.

Rivers of lava have already destroyed 1,186 buildings since the initial eruption on 19 September, while 1,218 acres of land have been engulfed, leading to the evacuation of thousands of residents on the Spanish Canary Island.

