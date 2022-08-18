Lake Garda water levels lowest in 15 years amid record drought

Lake Garda's water levels have reached the lowest level in 15 years amid a historic drought.

Italy has been affected by rising temperatures as a lack of rainfall has resulted in northern Italy experiencing its worst drought in 70 years.

Mario Treccani, who owns a lido in Sirmione, said the water lower level is bad for business as the rocks revealed by the lower water line mean boats struggle to operate near the lakeside and are dangerous for visitors.

Lake Garda is a popular tourist destination and the country's largest lake.

