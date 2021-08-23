Tropical storm Henri caused major disruption in some parts of New York on Sunday, with one man seen paddleboarding through water on a flooded residential road.

Downgraded from a hurricane over the weekend, Henri still battered the US northeast with extreme weather and AP reports that the man in the footage was wading through two feet of floodwater in Rye.

The storm also knocked out power to over 100,000 homes in the region and swamped many more roads, leaving people stranded in their vehicles.