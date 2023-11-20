New York’s Guggenheim ‘shut down’ by Extinction Rebellion protesters

Extinction Rebellion protesters said they “shut down” New York City’s Guggenheim Art Museum on Sunday 19 November.

Climate activists gathered at the Rotunda inside the museum, and were seen with banners that said “no art on a dead planet”.

“We shut down the Guggenheim Art Museum for 3 hours,” a statement from the group, shared on social media website X, read.

“Visitors were informed of a climate protest, and access to the atrium, one of the most famous and photogenic architectural spaces in the world - which costs $100k per night, was restricted.”